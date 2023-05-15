Logo
Business

Hong Kong Disneyland revenue jumps 31% as domestic visitors hit record
Business

Hong Kong Disneyland revenue jumps 31% as domestic visitors hit record

FILE PHOTO: A child greets Disney characters Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse during the reopening day of Disneyland to the public, after a second closure due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Hong Kong, China September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

15 May 2023 06:01PM
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort (HKDL) said on Monday its 2022 revenue jumped 31 per cent as the number of domestic visitors to its attractions hit a record, helping the company shrug off the effects of pandemic-related restrictions.

Revenue for the 52-week year ended on Oct. 1, 2022 grew to HK$2.2 billion ($280.29 million), with the net loss narrowing to HK$2.1 billion from a HK$2.4 billion loss a year ago, HKDL said in a statement. Total attendance reached 3.4 million, most from local tourists during the pandemic.

In fiscal 2022, HKDL's theme park only operated for about six months in total due to mandatory closures and weeks when it could only operate five days out of seven.

HKDL said the theme park would review market conditions and adjust its operation to open six or seven days a week from mid-June to meet demand.

HKDL will reopen the Disney's Hollywood Hotel in mid-July, unveiling the Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse statue "Dream Makers" in October and will open its "World of Frozen" in November, it added.

($1 = 7.8489 Hong Kong dollars)

Source: Reuters

