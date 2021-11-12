Logo
Hong Kong economy grows 5.4% year-on-year in Q3, government upgrades 2021 forecast
Traffic is seen between office buildings at sunset in downtown Hong Kong, Jun 29, 2017. (File photo: Reuters/Bobby Yip)
12 Nov 2021 04:54PM (Updated: 12 Nov 2021 05:10PM)
HONG KONG: Hong Kong's economy grew 5.4 per cent in the third quarter from a COVID-19 induced slump a year earlier, the government said on Friday (Nov 12).

Year-on-year growth slowed from 7.6 per cent in the second quarter.

On a quarterly basis, the economy expanded by a seasonally adjusted 0.1 per cent in July to September. That compared with a contraction of 0.9 per cent in the previous quarter.

The government revised up its full-year growth forecast to 6.4per cent from 5.5 per cent to 6.5 per cent, but revised down full-year underlying CPI forecast for 2021 to 0.7 per cent from 1 per cent.

Source: Reuters/ng

Also worth reading

