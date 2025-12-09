Hong Kong exchange, regulator ask banks to maintain quality of IPO applications

HONG KONG, Dec 9 : The Hong Kong securities regulator and the stock exchange said they have jointly asked investment banks to ensure that they maintain the quality and standard of IPO applications, in a rare move that comes amid a surge in listings in the financial hub.

Hong Kong dominated Asian equity capital market deals with $75 billion raised so far this year, more than triple what was raised last year and the highest since 2021, according to LSEG data.

"HKEX is committed to ensuring the timely and robust review of new listing applications," a spokesperson for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEX), the city's bourse operator, said in an emailed statement.

The exchange continues to proactively engage with issuers, sponsors and professional advisers to "ensure the submission of comprehensive and high‑quality listing materials", the spokesperson added.

"The SFC will continue to work closely with HKEX to uphold the quality and standards of new listing applications in Hong Kong," a spokesperson for SFC said in a separate statement to Reuters.