Hong Kong exchange's H1 profit falls 27% on weaker listings, trading

HONG KONG :The operator of Hong Kong's exchanges on Wednesday reported a 27 per cent fall in first-half profit, hit by a plunge in listing volumes and sluggish trading amid China's slowing economy and heightened political tension.

The attributable profit of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEX) dipped to HK$4.8 billion ($612 million) in the first six months, from HK$6.6 billion in the same period last year, the company said in an exchange filing.

Revenue at the company, which operates the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Futures Exchange and the London Metal Exchange, fell 18 per cent to HK$8.9 billion from last year's HK$10.9 billion.

The weaker performance was "set against a fragile global macro economic backdrop, ongoing geopolitical tensions, market volatility and the continued impact of the pandemic," Nicolas Aguzin, CEO of HKEX, said in a release.

Average daily turnover in Hong Kong's securities market declined by 27 per cent in the first half to HK$138.3 billion, from a record high in the first six months of 2021.

Listing activities crumbled as COVID-19 restrictions curbed bankers' travels to the mainland, with uncertainties over a new offshore listing rule and U.S.-China audit spats weighing on investor sentiment.

Only $2.4 billion has been raised this year via IPOs and secondary listings in Asia's most popular fundraising venue compared with $30.3 billion by the same time last year, according to Refinitiv data.

In the global listing league tables, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing's ranking has dropped to 10th this year from third last year.

($1 = 7.8380 Hong Kong dollars)