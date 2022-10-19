Logo
Hong Kong exchange’s Q3 profits down 30% on lower trading volume
Hong Kong exchange’s Q3 profits down 30% on lower trading volume

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. (HKEX) is seen at the financial Central district in Hong Kong, China September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

19 Oct 2022 12:59PM (Updated: 19 Oct 2022 12:59PM)
(Reuters) - Hong Kong's bourse operator on Wednesday reported a 30 per cent drop in third quarter profits as rising rates, inflationary pressure and geopolitical tensions hurt fees generated from trading and listing activities. The profit attributable of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEX) in the third quarter slumped to HK$2.26 billion from HK$3.25 billion the same period last year. Revenue of the bourse in the quarter dropped by 23 per cent from HK$5.31 billion to HK$3.94 billion, dragged down by weaker cash market turnover due to lower market liquidity and sluggish trading.

Source: Reuters

