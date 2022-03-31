Hong Kong Feb retail sales fall 14.6per cent, after 12 consecutive months of growth

HONG KONG : Hong Kong retail sales fell 14.6per cent in February from a year earlier, after 12 consecutive months of growth, government data showed on Thursday.

The government said rapid worsening of the local COVID-19 situation and further tightening of anti-epidemic measures had led to a drastic fall in people flow and weaker consumption sentiment, and the retail sector would continue to face notable pressure in the near term.

Sales dropped to HK$25.2 billion ($3.22 billion), having grown by a revised 4per cent in January.

In volume terms, retail sales dropped 17.6per cent year on year in February, compared with a revised growth of 1.5per cent in January.

($1 = 7.8287 Hong Kong dollars)

