Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Hong Kong Feb retail sales fall 14.6per cent, after 12 consecutive months of growth
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Hong Kong Feb retail sales fall 14.6per cent, after 12 consecutive months of growth

Hong Kong Feb retail sales fall 14.6per cent, after 12 consecutive months of growth

FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past banners promoting retail goods and services displayed in front of closed shops for rent at the shopping Mongkok District in Hong Kong, China August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

31 Mar 2022 04:57PM (Updated: 31 Mar 2022 04:57PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG : Hong Kong retail sales fell 14.6per cent in February from a year earlier, after 12 consecutive months of growth, government data showed on Thursday.

The government said rapid worsening of the local COVID-19 situation and further tightening of anti-epidemic measures had led to a drastic fall in people flow and weaker consumption sentiment, and the retail sector would continue to face notable pressure in the near term.

Sales dropped to HK$25.2 billion ($3.22 billion), having grown by a revised 4per cent in January.

In volume terms, retail sales dropped 17.6per cent year on year in February, compared with a revised growth of 1.5per cent in January.

($1 = 7.8287 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us