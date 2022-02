HONG KONG : The Hong Kong Retail Management Association said on Thursday retail traffic in the global financial hub has dropped 40per cent from December as a surge in coronavirus cases and tighter restrictions batter the sector.

The association, which represents around 9,000 retail outlets and employs over half of the local retail workforce, also urged developers to offer rental concessions to businesses.

