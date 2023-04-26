Logo
Business

Hong Kong home prices rise for third month in March
FILE PHOTO: A man walks on a footbridge as 45-year-old residential flats (L), the latest luxury homes (R) and a construction site are seen in the background, in West Kowloon, Hong Kong, China July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

26 Apr 2023 11:06AM (Updated: 26 Apr 2023 11:06AM)
HONG KONG : Hong Kong private home prices in March rose for the third month and edged up 1.4 per cent from February, as the reopened border with China and a raft of new launches by property developers at attractive prices boosted market sentiment.

The rise in home prices last month followed a revised 2.4 per cent gain in February, official data showed on Wednesday.

Prices in the financial hub, ranked by survey company Demographia as the least affordable city in the world for a thirteenth consecutive year, rebounded 5 per cent in the first quarter after a 15 per cent drop in 2022.

Transaction volume, however, is expected to soften in April after the earlier spike, as the earlier rush to buy has subsided and the more recent volatility in the global markets has deterred some potential buyers.

Realtor Centaline expected April transactions would decline 30 per cent from March.

"In the near term factors including high interest rates and inventory in the primary market will still weigh on the home price recovery, I expect prices in the second quarter will see bigger pressure," said Martin Wong, Greater China head of research and consultancy at consultancy Knight Frank.

The fall in 2022 was the first annual drop since 2008, with the property market dragged down by a weak economic outlook, rising mortgage costs and a COVID-19 outbreak at the beginning of the year.

Source: Reuters

