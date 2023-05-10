Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Hong Kong interbank rates jump
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Hong Kong interbank rates jump

Hong Kong interbank rates jump

FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Central financial district during sunset, in Hong Kong, China March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

10 May 2023 11:44AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE : Hong Kong interbank rates jumped on Wednesday and pulled up the Hong Kong dollar.

The overnight Hong Kong Interbank Offered Rate (HIBOR> shot up nearly 92 basis points to 4.4381 per cent, its highest since December 2019.

One-week HIBOR rose about 48 bps to 4.10952 per cent and one-month HIBOR hit its highest since January at 4.15762 per cent. The Hong Kong dollar rose to its highest since the middle of February at 7.8325 per dollar.

Hong Kong rates are tethered to the U.S. by the Hong Kong dollar's peg to the U.S. dollar, and have been rising for a few weeks.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.