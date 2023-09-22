Hong Kong investigates JPEX crypto platform, city leader says fraud allegations show need for regulation
Hong Kong police recently arrested 11 people over allegations of fraud after investors reported losses of about HK$1.3 billion.
- Among those arrested were social media influencers
- Malaysian actress Jacquelin Ch’ng, who previously filmed a promotional video for JPEX, was questioned by police after film star Julian Cheung was brought in
- JPEX hit out at the market regulator, saying it subjected the company to “unfair suppressive actions”
The alleged HK$1.3 billion (US$166 million) fraud centred on the JPEX cryptocurrency platform has underscored the importance of a regulatory framework for virtual assets, Hong Kong’s leader has said, while the operator remains defiant, debuting a new dividend plan for investors.
Chief Executive John Lee on Thursday (Sep 21) said he was highly concerned about the case, adding that the financial services sector had an important role in explaining new products to customers.
“This incident shows the importance of investing in licensed and regulated virtual asset platforms. Otherwise, it will be difficult for investors to be protected,” Lee told a banquet held by the financial sector to mark National Day on Oct 1.
He said government policy aimed to protect investors with an effective regulatory regime, release public and transparent information and promote investor education.
But in a strongly worded statement on Thursday, Dubai-headquartered JPEX hit back at the market regulator, the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), after launching a new dividend scheme for investors the previous evening.
It said its team had never had a fixed work location with members in various regions worldwide, as it saw the structure of physical companies as an obstacle to the global promotion of cryptocurrencies.
JPEX added that while it announced in June it would expand its team, the regulator had subjected it to a series of “unfair suppressive actions”.
“The SFC has dealt with our platform with vague guidelines and trumped-up charges, even instructing telecom providers to directly block our platform, disregarding our wish to have rational consultations and communications with the SFC,” it said.
“Such unfair bureaucratic practices have strengthened our determination to pursue the path of a decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO)".
JPEX also insisted its practice of issuing its own digital token was in line with other established virtual asset exchanges such as Binance and Huobi.
In a later statement, JPEX said it was “working hard” to resolve the blocking of its platform and had taught users an emergency method to withdraw cryptocurrencies.
The defiant response came as police said they had arrested 11 people and received 2,197 complaints from victims, involving HK$1.37 billion. Among those arrested were influencers Joseph Lam Chok, 33, and Chan Wing-yee, 36.
Police were still looking for directors of companies associated with JPEX, a source said.
The insider said the directors could have been recruited to set up the companies and were controlled by ringleaders behind the alleged fraud.
Following the arrest of three more men on Wednesday evening, police brought actor and singer Julian Cheung Chi-lam in for questioning on Thursday morning.
The insider told the Post the film star was allowed to leave before lunchtime with no arrest made.
JPEX last year announced Cheung would serve as the platform’s local “brand ambassador”, as part of a wider promotional campaign. In a press release issued in February, the company said it had spent more than HK$40 million on advertising in the city.
A spokesman for Cheung said the star had terminated collaboration with the platform last September, after the SFC included it on its alert list.
The spokesman also warned of legal action against the recent use of materials featuring Cheung’s face or voice from the collaboration period without permission.
Malaysian actress Jacquelin Ch’ng Se Min, who earlier filmed a promotional video for JPEX, was also questioned by police on Thursday night, the Post learned.
Ch’ng left police headquarters in Wan Chai at around 3am on Friday. When asked by reporters what she had told officers, she said she could not disclose anything to the public and that she had passed the case on to her lawyers to handle.
She also claimed that she did not know the people who were arrested.
In response to JPEX’s latest moves, the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau said: “Relevant law enforcement agencies will take resolute actions against unlawful activities irrespective of whether the company is a foreign or local entity.”
A police spokesman declined to comment while the SFC did not respond to Post inquiries.
Police earlier asked internet service providers to block the JPEX website to stop the exchange from continuing to attract customers. The source said police would also ask social media platforms to remove pages associated with JPEX.
A Post check found the site could not be reached through CSL, 1010, Netvigator, SmarTone and Birdie since Wednesday evening. The site was also unavailable through HKBN on Thursday.
The platform floated a new “DAO Stakeholders Dividend Plan” on Wednesday night.
A DAO is an entity with no central authority in which all members participate in decision-making through voting mechanisms on a blockchain.
Platform users will vote on whether to implement the proposed plan in a referendum on Thursday. The plan would allow members to exchange their assets currently stored on the cryptocurrency service for DAO shareholder dividends at a 1:1 ratio, with the ability to claim them after two years.
JPEX claimed that new users who signed up under the plan could get twice the payout.
Technology lawyer Joshua Chu Kiu-wah warned that investors who joined JPEX’s new dividend plan might expose themselves to money laundering charges if the funds used on the platform could be traced back to them.
“If these funds are traced back to individuals dealing with JPEX or their agents, they may have no defence against accusations of accepting or engaging in, inter alia, money laundering activities and be exposed to associated liabilities,” he said.
The SFC launched a new licensing regime for virtual asset trading platforms in June, mandating that exchanges servicing retail customers apply for and receive approval within a one-year grace period.
On Wednesday, it accused JPEX of ignoring rules under the regime and reiterated that the platform had never made contact with the regulator regarding potential authorisation.
A Post check found that a company registered in Australia under “JP-EX Crypto Asset Platform Pty Ltd” applied to regulator the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) for voluntary deregistration on Tuesday, a day after Hong Kong police arrested eight people in connection with the JPEX case.
According to information on the registry, the company registered in 2020 had assets worth less than A$1,000 (US$647) and its current director was named Chen Jieyi, 32, born in Guangdong province.
The company was registered by the previous director, a 28-year-old born in Hong Kong named Cheung Sze-ki, before he handed over the firm to Chen in 2021.
Accounting sector lawmaker Edmund Wong Chun-sek said the timing of the application for deregistration was “not a mere coincidence” and the company could be looking partly to shirk responsibility.
“It seems JPEX is trying to buy time to transfer away their funds … while reassuring Hong Kong investors that the platform is safe so they will let their guard down and not withdraw their money or press charges overseas,” Wong said.
He urged victims in Hong Kong seeking to take the company to court to act fast and contact lawyers or accountants in Australia.
“This would make it difficult for the company to deregister because companies have to declare they are not in litigation or in debt when they apply,” he said.
“This also alerts the Australian government that there is a group of victims pressing charges so they will delay the process.”
The process of deregistering a company usually took six to nine months, Wong said.
Emil Chan Ka-ho, co-chairman of the Hong Kong Digital Finance Association, said the government should have set up regulatory frameworks for the cryptocurrency industry two to three years ago when it began growing in the city.
With nine months left in the one-year grace period for trading platforms to apply for a licence, Chan urged authorities to take action to prevent the 100 unlicensed cryptocurrency platforms in the city from making false claims.
“Authorities should reveal to the public which companies are in the process of applying for a licence during the grace period, as this is a loophole,” he said.
This article was first published on SCMP.