Hong Kong's June-August unemployment eases to 4.1%, outlook improving
Job seekers wearing face masks fill in forms at a job fair amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Hong Kong, China on Oct 29, 2020. (File photo: Reuters/Tyrone Siu)

19 Sep 2022 04:44PM (Updated: 19 Sep 2022 05:25PM)
HONG KONG: Hong Kong's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate eased to 4.1 per cent in the June-August quarter, improving for the fourth consecutive period as economic activities revived in an easing COVID-19 situation and support from a consumption voucher scheme, the government said on Monday (Sep 19). 

In the May-July period, the unemployment rate stood at 4.3 per cent.

"The labour market should improve further in the near term with the extent of improvement largely depending on the performance of domestic economic activities", the government said, adding that recent tightened financial conditions may pose some constraints.

Source: Reuters/st

