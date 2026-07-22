Hong Kong-listed Get Nice hit by cyberattack, impacting trading systems

July 22 : Hong Kong-listed Get Nice Holdings said on Wednesday that its units were hit by a cyberattack on July 19, temporarily affecting its electronic trading systems and other services, including stock withdrawals.

Although its securities unit restarted operations later on Wednesday, its futures unit was yet to resume services, the company said in a statement.

Get Nice said there was currently no evidence that any information was misused, and that it had engaged a cybersecurity firm to conduct an investigation into the incident.

The financial services firm also said that it had informed the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, Hong Kong police and the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong of the incident.

The company does not expect the incident to cause material adverse impact on its financials and operations.

The incident follows a recent request by the Securities and Futures Commission to licensed firms to improve their cybersecurity defences amid a surge in advanced AI-driven cyber threats.