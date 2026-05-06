Logo
Logo

Business

Hong Kong March retail sales rise 12.8%; support seen from local demand, tourism
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Hong Kong March retail sales rise 12.8%; support seen from local demand, tourism

Hong Kong March retail sales rise 12.8%; support seen from local demand, tourism

Mainland Chinese visitors admire a luxury item inside a shopping mall in Hong Kong December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Liau Chung-ren/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD PACKAGE - SEARCH 'BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD MAY 2' FOR ALL IMAGES

06 May 2026 05:29PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

May 6 - Hong Kong's retail sales by value rose 12.8 per cent in March from a year earlier, the 11th month of gains, with growth in sales of most broad types of retail outlets, government data showed on Wednesday.

• Sales increased to HK$33.9 billion ($4.33 billion). In February, retail sales rose 19.3 per cent year-on-year.

• Sales of motor vehicles showed particularly strong growth, as purchases spiked before the expiry of the first registration tax concessions for electric private cars at the end of March.

• In volume terms, March retail sales surged 9.8 per cent from a year earlier, compared with a 17.5 per cent rise in February.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

• For the first quarter of 2026, the total retail sales value increased by 12.1 per cent from a year earlier, and retail sales volume rose 9.8 per cent year-on-year.

• "Looking ahead, the near-term outlook for retail sales is broadly positive, underpinned by recovering local demand, sustained growth in inbound tourism and a favourable macro-financial environment," a government spokesperson said.

• Visitor arrivals in March increased 14 per cent y/y to 4.35 million, data from the Hong Kong Tourism Board showed. The number of Chinese mainland visitors rose 15.9 per cent y/y to 3.19 million.

• Sales of jewellery, watches, clocks and valuable gifts rose 27.2 per cent y/y in March after a rise of 24.2 per cent in February.

• Sales of motor vehicles and parts jumped 80.8 per cent y/y in March following a 37.3 per cent rise in February.

• Sales of clothing, footwear and allied products increased 5.9 per cent y/y in March after a 14.1 per cent rise in February.

($1 = 7.8362 Hong Kong dollars)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement