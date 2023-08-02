Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Hong Kong microfinance platform Micro Connect raises US$458 million from investors
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Hong Kong microfinance platform Micro Connect raises US$458 million from investors

Hong Kong microfinance platform Micro Connect raises US$458 million from investors

A general view of skyline buildings, in Hong Kong, on Jul 13, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Tyrone Siu)

02 Aug 2023 10:18AM (Updated: 02 Aug 2023 10:45AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG: Hong Kong-based microfinance platform Micro Connect, co-founded by former Hong Kong Exchange CEO Charles Li, on Wednesday (Aug 2) said it has raised US$458 million from new and existing investors.

Micro Connect is valued at US$1.7 billion after the capital raise, the company said. Participants in the fundraising included private equity and venture funds, and university endowments, Micro Connect said in a statement, without specifying the institutions.

The new funds will help the company enhance the market structure of Micro Connect (Macao) Financial Asset Exchange (MCEX), a platform that allows global investors to collect daily revenue shares of micro and small businesses in China and is set to launch in August, according to a company statement.

Source: Reuters/lk

Related Topics

Hong Kong

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.