Explainer: What is Hong Kong's new dual HKD-RMB share counter?

HONG KONG: The Hong Kong stock exchange will start offering yuan-denominated Chinese stocks from Monday (Jun 19) in what it calls a dual counter, a scheme that is seen as part of China's efforts to increase the yuan's use overseas.

The exchange will initially target the offerings at investors holding offshore yuan (CNH).

Ultimately, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) aims to enable mainland investors to trade yuan stocks listed in Hong Kong using their onshore yuan.

Here is a look at how the yuan-denominated stock trading works, and the CNH's role.

HOW DOES THE DUAL STOCK COUNTER WORK?

The HKEX's Dual Counter Model allows investors in Hong Kong to trade stocks concurrently in both the Hong Kong dollar and the yuan. A total of 24 companies will start offering yuan counters at the scheme's launch.

The HKEX has said that all shares of the same securities in the two trading counters will be fully interchangeable between counters. They will be designated as HKD-RMB dual counter securities.

The yuan counter will be listed separately under a different five-digit stock code that begins with "8"; while the Hong Kong dollar counter will follow a five-digit number starting with a "0".

The HKEX is also rolling out a market-maker programme, so that any price differences between the two counters because of the yuan's moves can be reduced.

IS IT THE FIRST TIME THAT YUAN-DENOMINATED STOCKS WILL BE TRADED ON THE HKEX?

No. There was a dual-currency trading precedent, when Hopewell Highway Infrastructure offered such an option of yuan shares in 2012 to investors, long after its Hong Kong shares first debuted in 2003.

But the yuan counter failed to gain traction due to the significant price gap between the two trading counters.