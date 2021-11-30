Logo
Hong Kong October retail sales rise 12% on economic recovery, government stimulus
Hong Kong October retail sales rise 12% on economic recovery, government stimulus

Hong Kong October retail sales rise 12% on economic recovery, government stimulus

File photo of shoppers at the International Finance Center (IFC) shopping mall on Sep 14, 2020. (Photo: Reuters/Tyrone Siu)

30 Nov 2021 04:54PM (Updated: 30 Nov 2021 06:42PM)
HONG KONG: Hong Kong retail sales rose 12 per cent in October from a year earlier, the ninth consecutive month of growth, as demand benefited from an entrenched economic recovery and boosted by the effect of the electronic consumption voucher scheme.

Sales surged to HKUS$30.7 billion (US$3.94 billion) in October, government data showed on Tuesday. They grew a revised 7.4 per cent in September.

In volume terms, retail sales rose 9.4 per cent year-on-year in October, compared with a revised 4.9 per cent surge in September.

Source: Reuters/aj

