Logo
Logo

Business

Hong Kong port operator violated Panama's constitution, failed to serve public interest, Panama court ruled
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Hong Kong port operator violated Panama's constitution, failed to serve public interest, Panama court ruled

Hong Kong port operator violated Panama's constitution, failed to serve public interest, Panama court ruled

A worker walks past the port gate of Panama Ports Company (PPC), after Panama's Supreme Court annulled key port contracts held by the Hong Kong‑based CK Hutchison–owned firm, leaving the future of some Panama Canal operations uncertain, in Panama City, Panama, January 30, 2026. REUTERS/Aris Martinez

31 Jan 2026 07:56AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Jan 30 : The Supreme Court of Panama said a contract held by a Hong Kong company to operate ports at the Panama Canal failed to “serve the public interest and social welfare,” in its decision on Thursday voiding the contracts. While the court announced the decision on Thursday, it had not released the ruling explaining its rationale.

The decision was obtained by local television station TVN and a court official confirmed its veracity.

Panama Ports Company (PPC), a subsidiary of Hong-Kong based CK Hutchison subsidiary, has held contracts since the 1990s to operate container terminals at the canal's Pacific and Atlantic entrances.

The court said the contract violated Panama’s constitution because it gave the company exclusive privileges and tax exemptions unavailable to other competitors, lacked environmental impact assessments and required the government to seek the company’s approval before granting future concessions.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement