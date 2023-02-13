Investors see Hong Kong property stocks, funds as reopening trades

HONG KONG: As global investors look for ways to profit from China's reopening from pandemic controls, the beaten-down shares of Hong Kong's property firms and real estate funds have become popular vehicles for riding an expected economic recovery.

While China's dropping of its stringent zero-COVID policy late in 2022 has lifted travel and tourism stocks across Asia, investors say Hong Kong's property sector has special appeal as the mainland and local economies improve, tourists return to the city and, sometime this year, US interest rates peak.

Investors see value in property companies regardless of whether their assets are in mainland China or Hong Kong, which reopened at about the same time.

"We certainly view the current improving backdrop of Hong Kong's reopening as a catalyst for continued re-rating," said Jadgeep Ghuman, managing director on public real assets team at real estate investment manager Nuveen.

Some property stocks have risen this year. Guangdong Investment is up more than 10 per cent since the end of 2022, while Henderson Land Development has gained 7.2 per cent. The Hang Seng Property index is up about 3.1 per cent.

Fund managers are particularly keen on Hong Kong real estate investment trusts (REITs), because their stock prices are now cheaper than the value of the properties they own or partly own. REITs also tend to be heavy borrowers, so they are set to benefit when interest rates fall.

Hong Kong home prices sank 15.6 per cent in 2022, ending a 13-year rising trend after three years of COVID-19 dried up flows of property buyers from China and tourists.

Rises in Hong Kong mortgage rates that began last year have compounded troubles for developers and mortgagees. Hong Kong interest rates tailgate those of the US due to the local currency's peg to the dollar.