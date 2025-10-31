Hong Kong Q3 GDP expands by 3.8% y/y, faster than forecast

HONG KONG :Hong Kong's economy expanded in the third quarter by a faster-than-expected 3.8 per cent year-on-year, official advance estimates showed on Friday, growing for an 11th consecutive quarter.

That was a faster rate than the mean forecast of 3.1 per cent year-on-year growth by 10 economists in a Reuters poll.

Hong Kong reported 3.1 per cent economic growth in the second quarter and 3.0 per cent growth in the first quarter of 2025.

"Looking ahead, the Hong Kong economy should see further solid growth for the rest of 2025," a government spokesman said.

"Sustained moderate growth of the global economy in the near term, together with the persistent stellar demand for electronics-related products of late, should provide further support to Hong Kong's exports of goods."

On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, the economy expanded 0.7 per cent in July-September, the data showed. That compared with a (revised) 0.4 per cent in April-June and 1.8 per cent in January-March.

Overall investment expenditure rose, and total exports of goods grew markedly, the government said.

Private consumption expenditure increased by 2.1 per cent in the third quarter, compared with a 1.9 per cent growth in the second quarter and a fall of 1.2 per cent in the first quarter.

Goods exports rose 12.2 per cent, compared with an 11.5 per cent jump in the second quarter and a 8.4 per cent surge in the first quarter.

Imports of goods increased 11.7 per cent, as compared with a 12.6 per cent increase in the second quarter and a 7.2 per cent surge in the first quarter.