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Hong Kong Q3 GDP expands by 5.2% year-on-year, outlook positive
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Hong Kong Q3 GDP expands by 5.2% year-on-year, outlook positive

Hong Kong Q3 GDP expands by 5.2% year-on-year, outlook positive

FILE PHOTO: A Peak Tram car ascends towards Victoria Peak with the Hong Kong skyline in the background in Hong Kong, China, August 13, 2026. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

03 Nov 2026 04:47PM (Updated: 03 Nov 2026 05:15PM)
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HONG KONG, Nov 3 : Hong Kong's economy expanded by 5.2 per cent in the third quarter from a year earlier, official advance estimates showed on Tuesday, the 15th consecutive quarter of growth underpinned by accelerating exports and solid domestic demand.

• It compared with a mean forecast of 3.6 per cent year-on-year growth by 10 economists in a Reuters poll, 4.2 per cent growth in the second quarter of 2026 and a 5.9 per cent growth in the first quarter

• In a seasonally adjusted quarter-to-quarter comparison, gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 1.9 per cent in real terms in the third quarter from the second quarter of 2026

• "Looking ahead, Hong Kong's economic outlook remains positive, with incoming data pointing to sustained growth momentum," a government spokesman said, adding robust global artificial intelligence investment should continue to underpin merchandise exports

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• He said exports of services should benefit from sustained growth in inbound tourism, vibrant cross-boundary traffic and active financial market activities, while geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and tighter monetary policies by major central banks warrant close monitoring

• Private consumption expenditure increased by 2.8 per cent in the third quarter, compared with a 2.9 per cent rise in the second quarter and a 4.9 per cent increase in the first quarter.

• Total exports of goods jumped 30.4 per cent in the third quarter, compared with a revised 28.9 per cent growth in the second-quarter and 23.8 per cent growth in the first quarter

• Imports of goods grew 29.9 per cent in the third quarter, compared with a 29.3 per cent increase in the second quarter and a 29.9 per cent rise in the first quarter

• For the first three quarters of 2026 combined, real GDP grew by 5.1 per cent over a year earlier, the fastest growth for the corresponding period in five years

Source: Reuters
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