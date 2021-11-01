Hong Kong Q3 GDP grows 5.4per cent y/y

HONG KONG : Hong Kong's economy grew 5.4per cent in the third quarter from the same period a year earlier, government estimates showed on Monday, as domestic and global activity continued to recover from last year's pandemic-induced slump.

The flash estimate compares with revised growth of 7.6per cent in the second quarter and forecasts of 5per cent by DBS and 5.7per cent by ING.

On a quarterly basis, the economy grew by a seasonally adjusted 0.1per cent in July to September, compared with a revised contraction of 0.9per cent in the previous quarter.

The trade-reliant city has been benefiting from mainland China's recovery from the COVID-19 slump, although the country's growth rates are slowing amid power shortages and wobbles in the property sector.

