HONG KONG : Hong Kong's economy increased in the fourth quarter by 2.4 per cent from a year earlier, official advance estimates showed on Monday, expanding for an eighth quarter.

That was a slightly faster rate than the mean forecast of 2.3 per cent year-on-year growth by eight economists in a Reuters poll. Hong Kong reported 1.9 per cent economic growth in the third quarter, 3.1 per cent growth in the second quarter and 2.8 per cent growth in the first quarter of 2024.