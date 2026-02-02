Logo
Logo

Business

Hong Kong regulator targets March for first stablecoin licences
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Hong Kong regulator targets March for first stablecoin licences

Hong Kong regulator targets March for first stablecoin licences

Eddie Yue Wai-man, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) poses for a picture during an interview with Reuters in Hong Kong, China November 4, 2022. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

02 Feb 2026 10:31AM (Updated: 02 Feb 2026 11:24AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG, Feb 2 : The Hong Kong Monetary Authority Chief Executive Eddie Yue said on Monday the regulator expects to issue its first batch of stablecoin issuer licences in March, with only a "very small number" to be granted initially.

Addressing a Legislative Council meeting, Yue noted that the review process for applications is nearing completion.

At a subsequent media briefing, he highlighted that assessments are focusing on areas including use cases, risk management, anti-money laundering measures, and the backing assets of the stablecoins.

Licensed issuers must comply with local regulations for cross-border activities. Mutual recognition arrangements with other jurisdictions could be explored in the future, he added.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement