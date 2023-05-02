Hong Kong reports Q1 GDP growth after disastrous 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's economy grew in the first quarter of 2023, the city's leader said on Tuesday (May 2), ending a disastrous year-long spell in which the finance hub was effectively closed for business over pandemic restrictions.

Chief Executive John Lee said the city's gross domestic product had grown 2.7 per cent, reversing contractions in the previous four quarters, including a 4.2 per cent drop in the last stretch of 2022.

"A series of large-scale promotional events have boosted tourism and consumption and improved the economy," Lee said at a press briefing.

"As the mainland economy continues to grow at a fast pace and local aviation capacity speeds up its recovery, I believe Hong Kong's economy in the second quarter will be better than that of the first."

Hong Kong recorded one of the world's highest per capita COVID-19 death rates as it dealt with a wave of the highly transmissible Omicron variant early last year.

A series of restrictions on travel and social gatherings saw chunks of its economy shut down and the city's exports dwindle, leading to a drop in GDP in all four quarters in 2022.

At the beginning of 2023, Hong Kong's finance chief unveiled a US$97 billion budget aimed at resuscitating the city's fortunes.

The revival measures included handouts for more than six million people, a series of tax breaks and welfare allowances, and a new campaign to revive tourism in the city.

Hong Kong entered a deepening recession in 2019 and 2020 after the former British colony was roiled by pro-democracy protests and the start of the pandemic.

The city found brief respite in 2021, as its strict COVID-19 controls largely kept it virus-free, with the economy rebounding by 6.4 per cent - gains later wiped out by the 2022 outbreak.