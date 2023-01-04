Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Hong Kong retail sales fall 4.2% in November, snapping two months of growth
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Hong Kong retail sales fall 4.2% in November, snapping two months of growth

Hong Kong retail sales fall 4.2% in November, snapping two months of growth

FILE PHOTO: Customers shop for Christmas costumes at a stall in Hong Kong, China December 24, 2022. REUTERS/Lam Yik

04 Jan 2023 04:43PM (Updated: 04 Jan 2023 04:43PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG : Hong Kong's November retail sales fell 4.2 per cent from a year earlier, snapping two straight months of growth with tightened financial conditions weighing on local demand, government data showed on Wednesday.

Sales dropped to HK$29.5 billion ($3.77 billion). That compared with a revised 4 per cent growth in October.

In volume terms, retail sales decreased 5.3 per cent year-on-year in November. That compared with a revised 2.5 per cent increase in October.

($1 = 7.8171 Hong Kong dollars)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.