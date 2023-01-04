Hong Kong retail sales fall 4.2% in November, snapping two months of growth

HONG KONG : Hong Kong's November retail sales fell 4.2 per cent from a year earlier, snapping two straight months of growth with tightened financial conditions weighing on local demand, government data showed on Wednesday.

Sales dropped to HK$29.5 billion ($3.77 billion). That compared with a revised 4 per cent growth in October.

In volume terms, retail sales decreased 5.3 per cent year-on-year in November. That compared with a revised 2.5 per cent increase in October.

($1 = 7.8171 Hong Kong dollars)