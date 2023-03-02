Hong Kong retail sales rise 7% in January

Hong Kong's January retail sales rose 7 per cent from a year earlier as economic sentiment improved alongside further relaxation of social distancing measures, government data showed on Thursday.

Sales increased to HK$36.2 billion ($4.61 billion) in a second consecutive month of growth. That compared with a revised 1.2 per cent rise in December.

In volume terms, retail sales increased 5.1 per cent year on year in January. That compared with a revised 0.6 per cent decrease in December.

($1 = 7.8496 Hong Kong dollars)