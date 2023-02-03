Hong Kong retail sales rise in Dec, inbound tourism brightens outlook

HONG KONG : Hong Kong's retail sales rose in December as economic sentiment improved alongside further relaxation of social distancing measures, the government said on Friday.

December retail sales grew 1.1 per cent from a year earlier in value terms to stand at HK$33.7 billion ($4.30 billion). That compared with HK$29.5 billion in November, when retail sales fell a revised 4.1 per cent from a year earlier.

Strict COVID-19 restrictions have weighed on Hong Kong's economy since early 2020, grinding tourism to a halt and battering sales at bars, restaurants and shops.

Apart from the wearing of masks, which remains compulsory, Hong Kong has cancelled all its stringent COVID-19 rules and arrivals no longer need to do mandatory PCR tests, while the city's vaccine pass has been scrapped and quarantine-free travel with mainland China has been resumed.

Last week, the city's top leader John Lee said he aims to lift all COVID-19 restrictions this year.

"The return of economic activities from the epidemic to normalcy and an expected increase in inbound visitors should bode well for retail sales performance," a government spokesperson said, adding that improved labour market conditions were also lending support.

The Asian financial hub has been battered by its own pandemic measures and spillover from China's zero-COVID policies, but recovering consumer spending on the mainland and a rebound in travel are expected to help the economy this year.

However, Hong Kong faces risks from inflationary pressure and aggressive monetary tightening in advanced economies. Higher borrowing costs and a pessimistic economic outlook have hit asset prices, dragging 2022 private home prices down 15.6 per cent in the first annual drop since 2008.

In volume terms, retail sales in December decreased 0.7 per cent from a year earlier. That compared with a 5.3 per cent fall in November.

For the whole of 2022, the total retail sales value eased 0.9 per cent as compared with the same period a year earlier, and the volume was down 3.4 per cent.

Tourist arrivals in December soared about 16 times from a year earlier to 160,578. For 2022, the arrivals jumped 561.5 per cent from the previous year to 604,564.

The city's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate eased to 3.5 per cent in the October to December period.

In December, sales of jewellery, watches, clocks and valuable gifts, which before the pandemic relied heavily on tourists from the mainland, fell 3 per cent from a year earlier, following a 8.3 per cent decline in November, the data showed.

Sales of clothing, footwear and accessories in December grew 0.3 per cent on the year after a 15.4 per cent drop in November.

Online retail sales in December rose 12.9 per cent year-on-year in value terms, compared with 9.4 per cent growth in November. They jumped 20.8 per cent for the whole of 2022.

($1 = 7.8462 Hong Kong dollars)