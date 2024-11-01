Hong Kong September retail sales fall 6.9%

HONG KONG : Hong Kong's September retail sales fell 6.9 per cent from a year earlier, reflecting the continued impact of a change in consumption patterns, government data showed on Friday.

Sales fell to HK$29.57 billion ($3.80 billion) in a seventh consecutive month of decline after a revised 10.0 per cent decline in August, a 11.7 per cent fall in July, a 9.7 per cent fall in June, a 11.5 per cent drop in May, a 14.7 per cent drop in April and a 7 per cent decline in March.

In volume terms, retail sales fell 8.7 per cent year-on-year in September, compared with a revised 11.7 per cent drop in August, 13.2 per cent decline in July, 11.2 per cent fall in June, a 12.9 per cent drop in May, a 16.5 per cent plunge in April and a 8.7 per cent decrease in March.

(This story has been corrected to fix the content after an unrelated story was attached in error)