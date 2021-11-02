Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Hong Kong September retail sales rise for 8th month as pandemic threat eases
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Hong Kong September retail sales rise for 8th month as pandemic threat eases

Hong Kong September retail sales rise for 8th month as pandemic threat eases

FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective masks walk inside the International Finance Center (IFC) shopping mall, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Hong Kong, China September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

02 Nov 2021 05:04PM (Updated: 02 Nov 2021 05:02PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG : Hong Kong retail sales rose 7.3per cent in September from a year earlier, the eighth consecutive month of growth, as demand benefited from an improved labour market, an economic recovery from the pandemic and boosted by the effect of the Consumption Voucher Scheme.

Sales surged to HKUS$28 billion (US$3.60 billion) in September, government data showed on Tuesday. They grew 11.9per cent in August.

In volume terms, retail sales rose 4.7per cent year-on-year in August, compared with a revised 10per cent surge in August.

(US$1 = 7.7818 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us