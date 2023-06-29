Logo
Business

Hong Kong Stock Exchange to shorten IPO settlement period to two days
FILE PHOTO: People walk past a screen displaying the Hang Seng stock index outside Hong Kong Exchanges, in Hong Kong, China, July 19, 2022. REUTERS/Lam Yik/File Photo

29 Jun 2023 10:13AM
HONG KONG : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing will launch a new initial public offering (IPO) settlement platform to improve efficiency by shortening the period between pricing of an IPO and trading of shares to two days, the bourse said on Wednesday.

The platform FINI, or the fast interface for new issuance, which will reduce the settlement period from five days to two days, will be rolled out in October.

IPO sponsors, underwriters, legal advisers, banks, clearing participants, share registrars and regulators will be enabled to collaborate and perform their respective roles in an IPO, digitally on cloud-based FINI, the exchange said.

The platform also has a new public offer pre-funding model designed to help alleviate large sums of funds being locked up in over-subscribed IPOs.

Source: Reuters

