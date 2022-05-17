Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Hong Kong stocks rise more than 3% on China easing COVID-19 lockdowns
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Hong Kong stocks rise more than 3% on China easing COVID-19 lockdowns

Hong Kong stocks rise more than 3% on China easing COVID-19 lockdowns
A man walking past Hong Kong's Exchange Square. (File photo: AFP/Dale De La Rey)
17 May 2022 04:12PM (Updated: 17 May 2022 04:12PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rose by more than 3 per cent on Tuesday (May 17) afternoon following news of Shanghai authorities saying that the locked-down city will gradually reopen businesses.

The Hang Seng Index rose by 3.2 per cent, or 638.56 points, to 20,588.77.

The mainland's two indices, the Shanghai Composite Index and Shenzhen Composite Index, traded up, while Manila, Singapore and Seoul showed positive gains through Tuesday despite the lukewarm lead from Wall Street the day before.

On Sunday, Shanghai's vice mayor had said that the city would gradually reopen businesses starting Monday.

Though no specifics were given and millions still remain under lockdown, markets were cheered over the prospect of China's economic engine reopening - as shuttered factories and stopped up ports have sent jolts across global supply chains.

Hong Kong's positive showing on Tuesday came after a tumultuous few weeks, in which markets were roiled by fears of surging inflation, prolonged China lockdowns to stamp out COVID-19, and Russia's war in Ukraine impacting crude prices.

Related:

Source: Reuters/ng

Related Topics

Hong Kong China COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us