Hong Kong suspends Korean Air flights until Jan 8 due to virus infections

SEOUL: The Hong Kong government ordered a two-week suspension of Korean Air Lines flights after some passengers tested positive for COVID-19, the airline said on Monday (Dec 27),.

They had travelled from South Korea to Hong Kong, and tested positive for the coronavirus upon landing last week, according to Hong Kong's official news platform.

The suspension will last until Jan 8.

Korean Air, which runs flights between South Korea and Hong Kong three times a week, said it respects the entry regulations of the Hong Kong government.

It also said that all passengers had tested negative when it had checked.