Hong Kong tycoon Richard Li's FWD turns profitable ahead of US IPO
FILE PHOTO: Richard Li, Hong Kong businessman and younger son of tycoon Li Ka-shing, waves as he arrives to vote during the election for Hong Kong's next Chief Executive in Hong Kong, China March 26, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

16 Nov 2021 10:44PM (Updated: 16 Nov 2021 10:43PM)
Billionaire Richard Li controlled FWD Group Holdings Ltd swung to a profit in the first nine months of this year, the Hong Kong-based insurer disclosed in an amended filing for an initial public offering in the United States.

The company reported net profit applicable to shareholders of US$131 million for the nine months ended Sept. 30, compared to a loss of US$306 million in the year-ago period.

It said revenue jumped nearly 38per cent to US$8.69 billion.

FWD has not yet set the terms for its IPO, but Reuters in June reported it could raise between US$2 billion and US$3 billion, valuing the company at around US$13 billion to US$15 billion.

The company has faced questions from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission about its ties to mainland China and has been treated by authorities as a Chinese business rather than a Hong Kong entity, Reuters reported earlier this month.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

Source: Reuters

