Hong Kong watchdog launches probe into Guotai Junan, detains one employee
12 Mar 2026 08:35AM (Updated: 12 Mar 2026 08:40AM)
March 12 : Guotai Junan International said on Thursday Hong Kong's securities regulator has raided its principal place of business, seized certain documents and detained an employee.

The financial services provider said that on March 10, the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) and the Independent Commission Against Corruption of Hong Kong (ICAC) attended the company's office with search warrants. It added that the detained employee was not a member of its board.

Bloomberg News first reported on Wednesday that Hong Kong authorities raided the offices of Citic Securities' local unit and Guotai Junan International, with the raid coming amid a significant resurgence in the region's capital markets.

"In light of the investigation, the company has, with effect from 10 March 2026, immediately suspended the relevant employee from all operational and executive duties and authority until further notice," the firm said in its statement.

Guotai Junan said all of its businesses, including investment banking, continue to operate normally, while the firm is in the process of obtaining further information related to the investigation.

Hong ​Kong was the world's top market listing venue ​in 2025, with total equity fundraising rising 164 per cent to $103  billion, according to Hong Kong Stock Exchange data. The jump was mainly driven by a sharp rebound in equity offerings by Chinese firms.

Source: Reuters
