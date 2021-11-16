Logo
Hong Kong's Aug-Oct unemployment slips to 4.3per cent
Hong Kong's Aug-Oct unemployment slips to 4.3per cent

FILE PHOTO: Job seekers wearing face masks fill in forms at a job fair amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Hong Kong, China October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

16 Nov 2021 05:44PM (Updated: 16 Nov 2021 05:38PM)
HONG KONG : Hong Kong's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate slipped to 4.3per cent in the August-October quarter, the government said on Tuesday, the lowest since January-March 2020, as the labour market improved along with an economic recovery.

The figure compared with 4.5per cent in the July-September period.

The under-employment rate slid to 1.9per cent, from 2.1per cent in the previous three months.

"The labour market should continue to improve, but the extent of improvement would depend on the pace of economic recovery," the government said.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Source: Reuters

