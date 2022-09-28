Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Hong Kong's CK Asset spins off unit Aim Clever for $2.65 billion
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Hong Kong's CK Asset spins off unit Aim Clever for $2.65 billion

28 Sep 2022 06:25PM (Updated: 28 Sep 2022 06:25PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Hong Kong-based investment holding company CK Asset Holdings said on Wednesday it has divested its unit Aim Clever Holdings Ltd for HK$20.77 billion ($2.65 billion).

Aim Clever holds around 152 residential blocks in development in Hong Kong, CK Asset said, adding that ORIC-Borrett Ltd, indirectly owned by funds managed by Singapore-based wealth manager Sino Suisse Capital, will acquire the unit.

The deal comes as the country's property sector sees a string of debt defaults by cash-squeezed developers, triggering a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.

CK Asset, which is also a property developer, said it estimates a gain from the disposal of HK$6.3 billion, upon completion.

($1 = 7.8495 Hong Kong dollars)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.