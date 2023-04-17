Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Hong Kong's CK Hutchison aims to raise at least $1 billion in dollar bond deal -sources
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Hong Kong's CK Hutchison aims to raise at least $1 billion in dollar bond deal -sources

Hong Kong's CK Hutchison aims to raise at least $1 billion in dollar bond deal -sources

FILE PHOTO: The company logo of CK Hutchison Holdings is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong, China March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

17 Apr 2023 12:29PM (Updated: 17 Apr 2023 12:29PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SYDNEY : Hong Kong's CK Hutchison Holdings is aiming to raise at least $1 billion in a two tranche dollar bond deal, according to two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity as the information is not yet public.

CK Hutchison has mandated seven investment banks ahead of a potential deal, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters that did not give details on the amount it was looking to raise.

The ports-to-telecoms conglomerate owned by billionaire Li Ka-shing is considering issuing 5- and 10-year bonds, the term sheet shows.

CK Hutchison did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The deal is subject to financial market conditions, according to the term sheet.

CK Hutchison in March reported a 9.5 per cent rise in its 2022 net profit to HK$33.5 billion ($4.27 billion), helped by a one-off $HK10 billion gain from mergers and acquisition transactions.

($1 = 7.85 Hong Kong dollars)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.