Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Edition:
Logo

Business

Hong Kong's de facto central bank intervenes as Hong Kong dollar hits weak end of trading range
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Hong Kong's de facto central bank intervenes as Hong Kong dollar hits weak end of trading range

Hong Kong's de facto central bank intervenes as Hong Kong dollar hits weak end of trading range

FILE PHOTO: A Hong Kong dollar note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

26 Jun 2025 07:25AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI :Hong Kong's de facto central bank said on Thursday it sold 1.2 billion U.S. dollar against the Hong Kong dollar, which hit the weak end of its trading band.

The city's currency is pegged in a narrow range of 7.75-7.85 to the U.S. dollar, and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) intervenes at both ends to underpin the peg.

The aggregate balance, the key gauge of cash in the banking system, will shrink by HK$9.42 billion on Friday, HKMA said in a statement.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement