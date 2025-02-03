Hong Kong's economic growth slows to 2.5% in 2024

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's economic growth slowed to 2.5 per cent in 2024 as residents increasingly look to spend elsewhere, the city's government said on Monday (Feb 3), warning that the year ahead will bring "heightened uncertainties".

The Chinese financial hub saw a post-pandemic rebound in 2023 after the city reopened to international business and travel but lost some momentum as China's economic slowdown deepened.

Gross domestic product increased by 2.5 per cent in real terms in 2024, compared with 3.2 per cent growth the year before, according to preliminary figures released by the city's government.

"Private consumption expenditure recorded a slight decline, affected by the change in residents' consumption patterns," a government spokesperson said.

Increasing numbers of Hong Kong residents are choosing to spend in neighbouring Shenzhen since travel resumed, preferring its cheaper groceries, entertainment and even healthcare services.

Private consumption dropped by 0.6 per cent year-on-year, while other major GDP components all recorded growth.

Financial secretary Paul Chan predicted at the start of last year growth of up to 3.5 per cent, but revised down his estimate in November to 2.5 per cent.