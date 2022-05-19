Logo
Hong Kong's Feb-Apr unemployment jumps to 5.4%
FILE PHOTO: Job seekers wearing face masks fill in forms at a job fair amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Hong Kong, China October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

19 May 2022 05:52PM (Updated: 19 May 2022 05:52PM)
HONG KONG : Hong Kong's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate jumped to 5.4 per cent in the February-April quarter, the government said on Thursday, the highest since April-June quarter in 2021 as the labour market deteriorated further as the epidemic situation hit its peak.

In the January-March period, the unemployment rate stood at 5.0 per cent.

"The labour market should see improvement in the coming months," the government said, adding receding local epidemic situation, relaxation of social distancing measures, and new round of consumption voucher scheme should render support.

Source: Reuters

