Hong Kong's Greater Bay Airlines wins approval to begin commercial flights

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's Air Transport Licensing Authority said on Monday (Feb 21) it had granted a licence to start-up Greater Bay Airlines, clearing the way for it to operate scheduled commercial flights at a time of deeply depressed travel demand in the city.
Greater Bay Airlines operated its first cargo charter flight last November after receiving its air operator's certificate in October, but until now had not been approved to launch regularly scheduled commercial flights.
The start-up, which was approved to operate scheduled flights from Monday, will be competing against the financial centre's dominant carrier, Cathay Pacific Airways and Hong Kong Airlines.
Greater Bay Airlines has been cleared to operate scheduled passenger and cargo journeys on 104 routes with unlimited frequencies to and from Hong Kong, the city's air transport licensing authority said in a statement on its website.
The airline said in a statement on Monday that it would receive its second and third Boeing 737-800 planes soon and plans to expand its fleet significantly over the next five years in line with market demand.
Its chief executive Algernon Yau said the licence meant that the airline would be able to expedite launch preparations and apply for operating permits from destinations. "We look forward to the launch of our inaugural service soon," he said in the statement, without providing further details.
Hong Kong has put in place strict passenger and air crew quarantine rules as part of attempts to eliminate COVID-19 cases and open its border with mainland China.
The restrictions have hobbled an aviation recovery in Hong Kong at a time when rival Singapore is loosening travel restrictions and reporting rising passenger numbers.
Hong Kong International Airport last week reported only 71,000 passengers in January, down 98.8 per cent from the same month in 2020, before COVID-19 had spread widely beyond mainland China.
Cathay in January operated just 2 per cent of pre-pandemic passenger capacity and 21 per cent of pre-pandemic cargo capacity, it said last week.