Hong Kong's Greater Bay Airlines wins approval to begin commercial flights

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's Air Transport Licensing Authority said on Monday (Feb 21) it had granted a licence to start-up Greater Bay Airlines, clearing the way for it to operate scheduled commercial flights at a time of deeply depressed travel demand in the city.

Greater Bay Airlines operated its first cargo charter flight last November after receiving its air operator's certificate in October, but until now had not been approved to launch regularly scheduled commercial flights.

The start-up, which was approved to operate scheduled flights from Monday, will be competing against the financial centre's dominant carrier, Cathay Pacific Airways and Hong Kong Airlines.

Greater Bay Airlines has been cleared to operate scheduled passenger and cargo journeys on 104 routes with unlimited frequencies to and from Hong Kong, the city's air transport licensing authority said in a statement on its website.

The airline said in a statement on Monday that it would receive its second and third Boeing 737-800 planes soon and plans to expand its fleet significantly over the next five years in line with market demand.

Its chief executive Algernon Yau said the licence meant that the airline would be able to expedite launch preparations and apply for operating permits from destinations. "We look forward to the launch of our inaugural service soon," he said in the statement, without providing further details.