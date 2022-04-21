Hong Kong's Jan-Mar unemployment rises to 5%, sees near term pressure

HONG KONG : Hong Kong's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 5 per cent in the January-March quarter, the government said on Thursday, its highest since the May-July quarter in 2021 due to severe pressure on the labour market from the latest pandemic wave.

In the December-February period, the unemployment rate stood at 4.5 per cent.

The government said the labour market will still be subject to pressure in the near term but an easing local epidemic situation and the launch of a new round of consumption vouchers should give support to consumption-related sectors.