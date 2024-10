HONG KONG : Hong Kong's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stood at 3 per cent in July-September, unchanged from the previous three-month period, the government said on Friday.

The unemployment rate has kept steady at the 3 per cent level since January-March period.

"The overall labour market should remain tight in the near term," Chris Sun, secretary for labour and welfare, said in a statement, adding the employment situation may vary across sectors depending on their business performances.