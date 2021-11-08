Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Hong Kong's Link to buy retail properties in Sydney for about US$400 million
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Hong Kong's Link to buy retail properties in Sydney for about US$400 million

Hong Kong's Link to buy retail properties in Sydney for about US$400 million

View of shoppers in Queen Victoria Building in Sydney, Australia's on May 10, 2012. (File photo: AFP/Torsten Blackwood)

08 Nov 2021 08:54AM (Updated: 08 Nov 2021 09:38AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Hong Kong-listed Link Real Estate Investment Trust said it has agreed to buy 50 per cent interests in three retail properties in Sydney from Ipoh Property for A$538.2 million (US$398.16 million).

Link said on Sunday (Nov 7) it had agreed to acquire the interests in three retail assets at the heart of Sydney central business district - Queen Victoria Building, The Galeries and The Strand Arcade.

The acquisition will be funded by cash and debt, and Link's ratio of debt to total assets will increase to 21.4 per cent from 20.1 per cent, based on its financial position at end-March 2021.

The deal is expected to complete in the first half of 2022.

Source: Reuters/zl

Related Topics

Australia Hong Kong

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us