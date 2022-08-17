Logo
Hong Kong's May-July unemployment eases to 4.3%, outlook improving
FILE PHOTO: Job seekers wearing face masks fill in forms at a job fair amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Hong Kong, China October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

17 Aug 2022 04:49PM (Updated: 17 Aug 2022 04:49PM)
HONG KONG : Hong Kong's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate eased to 4.3 per cent in the May-July quarter, improving for the third consecutive period, as domestic economic activities revived in an easing COVID situation and were helped by support measures, the government said on Wednesday.

In the April-June period, the unemployment rate stood at 4.7 per cent.

"The labour market should continue to improve," the government said, adding a consumption voucher scheme rolled out by the government would provide support for recovery of the local economy, while the extent of improvement will depend on the pace of economic revival amid tightened financial conditions.

Source: Reuters

