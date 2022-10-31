Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Hong Kong's negative equity mortgage cases surge in Q3
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Hong Kong's negative equity mortgage cases surge in Q3

Hong Kong's negative equity mortgage cases surge in Q3

A woman walks past a property advertisement for Emerald Bay by China Evergrande in Hong Kong, China. August 25, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files

31 Oct 2022 09:49PM (Updated: 31 Oct 2022 09:49PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG : Cases of negative equity in Hong Kong's residential mortgage loans registered a near ninefold increase in the third quarter from the previous one, the city’s de facto central bank said, with a fall in house prices accelerating during the period.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority said in a statement on Monday its survey estimated 533 cases of negative equity at the end of September, involving HK$3 billion ($382 million), compared to 55 cases and HK$300 million at the end of June.

The number of cases was the highest since the second quarter of 2016, mReferral Mortgage Brokerage Services said, citing a 3.8 per cent fall in home prices in the third quarter as the reason for the surge.

HKMA noted the cases generally have a higher loan-to-value ratio.

Home prices in the financial hub, among the most unaffordable property market in the world, fell 8.1 per cent in the first nine months of this year, and are down 9 per cent from an all-time peak in September last year, dragged down by rising interest rates and a pessimistic economic outlook.

($1 = 7.8494 Hong Kong dollars)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.