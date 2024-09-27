Logo
Hong Kong's New World Development shares set to jump 16% after CEO resigns
FILE PHOTO: A general view of developer New World Development's office tower, K11 Atelier King's Road, in North Point of Hong Kong, China February 2, 2023. REUTERS/Clare Jim/File Photo

27 Sep 2024 09:31AM (Updated: 27 Sep 2024 09:36AM)
HONG KONG : Shares of Hong Kong's New World Development are set to open 16 per cent higher on Friday after the resignation of Adrian Cheng, the third-generation scion of the firm's founding family, who has been replaced by the company's chief operating officer.

It is uncommon for an outsider to lead the business of a Hong Kong tycoon family, but analysts said changing corporate culture by bringing in professional management could be good for a firm that posted the first annual loss in two decades.

New World on Thursday reported a net loss of HK$19.7 billion ($2.53 billion) for the financial year ending June.

The major developer in the city has the highest debt among Hong Kong peers, and it vowed to keep capital expenditure below HK$15 billion in the 2025 financial year, and dispose of non-core assets worth HK$13 billion.

The company's shares were suspended from trading on Thursday, pending the release of the management changes.

The stock was set to open at HK$9.5.

Source: Reuters

