Hong Kong's November to January unemployment unchanged at 3.9%, outlook gloomy

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.9 per cent in the November to January quarter, the government said on Monday (Feb 21), and the outlook is overshadowed by a surge in COVID-19 cases that is piling pressure on the economy.

The figure was weighed by a COVID-19 outbreak fuelled by the contagious Omicron variant. It compared with 3.9 per cent in the October-December period.

"The deterioration in the local epidemic situation of late will pose further pressure on the labour market," the government said.