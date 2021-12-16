Hong Kong's September to November unemployment slips to 4.1%

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate slipped to 4.1 per cent in the September-November quarter, the government said on Thursday, the lowest since the Dec 2019 to Feb 2020 period, as the labour market improved along with an ongoing economic recovery.

The figure compared with 4.3 per cent in the August-October period.

The under-employment rate slid to 1.8 per cent, from 1.9 per cent in the previous three months.

"With the local epidemic situation remaining under control, the local economic and labour market conditions should continue to improve," the government said.