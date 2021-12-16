Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Hong Kong's Sept-Nov unemployment slips to 4.1per cent
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Hong Kong's September to November unemployment slips to 4.1%

Hong Kong's September to November unemployment slips to 4.1%

FILE PHOTO: Job seekers wearing face masks fill in forms at a job fair amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Hong Kong, China October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

16 Dec 2021 05:04PM (Updated: 16 Dec 2021 05:07PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate slipped to 4.1 per cent in the September-November quarter, the government said on Thursday, the lowest since the Dec 2019 to Feb 2020 period, as the labour market improved along with an ongoing economic recovery.

The figure compared with 4.3 per cent in the August-October period.

The under-employment rate slid to 1.8 per cent, from 1.9 per cent in the previous three months.

"With the local epidemic situation remaining under control, the local economic and labour market conditions should continue to improve," the government said.

 

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us