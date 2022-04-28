Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Honor sees gains as China smartphone sales drop 14% on year in Q1
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Honor sees gains as China smartphone sales drop 14% on year in Q1

Honor sees gains as China smartphone sales drop 14% on year in Q1

FILE PHOTO: A customer look at a mobile phone on display at an electronics market in Shanghai, China, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

28 Apr 2022 09:43AM (Updated: 28 Apr 2022 10:45AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHENZHEN, China : Former Huawei unit Honor posted the fastest growth in China's smartphone market in the first quarter, even as overall handset sales fell 14 per cent year-on-year to levels close to those seen in the pandemic-ravaged first quarter of 2020.

Android handset brands Vivo and Oppo, both under the privately owned BBK Electronics, claimed the largest share of first quarter sales, with 19.7 per cent and 18 per cent of the market respectively, research firm Counterpoint Research said.

Apple, which was China's top-selling vendor in the previous quarter for the first time in six years thanks to the release of the iPhone 13, was the third-largest seller in Q1, claiming 17.9 per cent of the market.

Honor made the biggest gains in Q1, taking the fourth biggest slice of sales with 16.9 per cent, with sales up 15.5 per cent on the previous quarter. Huawei Technologies sold its Honor unit in December 2020 to a consortium of agents and dealers as U.S. sanctions crippled the parent's smartphone sales.

Huawei, once China's best selling brand, held 6.2 per cent of the market in the first quarter.

Chinese retail sales lagged in the key coastal economic regions of Guangdong and Jiangsu in the first quarter, with areas hit by COVID-19 outbreaks also showing particular weakness, regional data showed.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us